'Godfather' Star James Caan's Cause Of Death Revealed

Caan, who was born in the Bronx and raised in Sunnyside, Queens, was also known for his performances in films including “Brian’s Song,” “Misery” and “Elf.” He was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in “The Godfather.”

His big breakthrough occurred in 1971 when he played terminally ill football player Brian Piccolo in the made-for-television film “Brian’s Song.” Both the movie and Caan’s performance won critical acclaim. He starred in “The Godfather” the following year.

Before his death, the actor had been slated to star in Coppola’s next film, “Megalopolis.”