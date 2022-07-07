James Caan's Death Inspires Tribute Tweets From Friends, Admirers

James Caan’s death on Wednesday at the age of 82 inspired all sorts of Twitter tributes from friends and industry insiders who respected the actor or worked with him during his more than 50-year career.
After Caan’s family announced his death via Twitter, the tributes started pouring in, with many people offering personal recollections of the actor.
Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy 💔#jamescaan pic.twitter.com/s7lfMzMlh3— Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) July 7, 2022
I’m so sorry to hear about Jimmy. He was so talented. #JamesCaan pic.twitter.com/5CB1NKTYa9— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 7, 2022
The Caan family played a major role in saving my life 11 years ago.— Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) July 7, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss and hope you can again soon find peace.
Very sad to hear the news that James Caan has died. Heartbroken for his family & his friends. Wonderful to know him & call him a pal. Jimmy was so supportive of Gary Sinise Foundation & my work w/ our veterans. He will be missed. Thank you my friend. Rest In Peace. God bless you pic.twitter.com/BJYJkSepOW— Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) July 7, 2022
So sorry to hear the news. I loved working with him. And the only Jew I knew who could calf rope with the best of them. Love to the family.— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 7, 2022
RIP James Caan. Shocked. Was lucky enough, after a lifetime of loving his work, to get to work with him and I loved him as a person even more. Funny, warm, self-deprecating, and effortlessly talented. They say never meet your heroes, but he proved that to be very very wrong— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) July 7, 2022
I once passed James Caan in the commissary at Paramount Pictures. He looked me over in my Data makeup and uniform and uttered just one word, “Working?” Honored. RIP— Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) July 7, 2022
Hollywood saw James Caan as a tough guy. There was so much more underneath that tough exterior. He had tremendous empathy as was shown in his extraordinary performance as Sonny Corleone. I always felt he would die for love. RIP https://t.co/xa6p9WZcty— Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) July 7, 2022
Legend… Rest in Power, Jimmy. Our condolences to Scotty and his family🙏 @James_Caan https://t.co/hMxewtpJLc pic.twitter.com/3rDAT30HTj— Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) July 7, 2022
Ugh. I just saw him speak at the Godfather 50 with Francis and Talia and he was as spirited and fiery as ever. What a giant. pic.twitter.com/9GBMpf2IPF— Alex Winter (@Winter) July 7, 2022
He made a lot of great ones.— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) July 7, 2022
This was my favorite. #ripjamescaan https://t.co/gnhtaTsTsV
A great actor has left us. Deepest condolences to all of his family and loved ones. RIP @James_Caan pic.twitter.com/GeDnlBVHvB— Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) July 7, 2022
I had a great time interviewing James Caan about Brian's Song for this piece on tearjerkers. #RIP https://t.co/7JBr5T22vm— Mo Rocca (@MoRocca) July 7, 2022
We were lucky enough to work with James Caan on Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs. He brought a pathos and authenticity to the role of Tim Lockwood that held the film together. RIP to a legend pic.twitter.com/tmk3JdOgE3— Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) July 7, 2022