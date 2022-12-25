What's Hot

5 Arrested In Deadly Shooting At Minnesota's Mall Of America

A New Generation Hangs Out, Gets High, Taps Keg In 'That '90s Show' Trailer

'Puss In Boots' Star Antonio Banderas Opens Up About Life-Altering Heart Attack

Co-writer Says Mariah Carey's Story About 'All I Want For Christmas' Is A Snow Job

Emmett Till And His Mother Posthumously Awarded Congressional Gold Medal

See Which States Are Raising Their Minimum Wages For 2023

When I Left Christianity, I Lost Christmas Too. Here's How I Got It Back.

New York Jets Coach Suspended At Least One Year For Gambling

Guy Who Fetches The Kicking Tee Takes Epic Belly-Flop In Independence Bowl

'Nightmare Before Christmas' Star Discusses The Possibility Of A Sequel

Shells Pummel Ukraine's Kherson; 10 Dead, 55 Wounded

Here Are The Biggest Wins For Equality In 2022

Entertainment
Moviesjames cameronAvatarAvatar 2

James Cameron Breaks Down How 'Avatar' Sequel Stacks Up To Superhero Films

"They’re not extraordinary problems. They’re not going up against some guy that’s trying to conquer the galaxy," Cameron said.
Ben Blanchet

Filmmaker James Cameron has explained how relatability fueled his 2009 film “Avatar” and how its sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” tackled problems unlike those seen in superhero movies.

Cameron, whose recent epic has earned an estimated $700 million around the world, told TheWrap Magazine that the problems his characters face in his original hit movies are “not extraordinary” and tied the success of his first film to its relatability across cultures.

“So it was important to me that we tell some kind of story that was universal, so everybody deals with fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, brothers and sisters, all of that sort of thing,” Cameron said.

“It doesn’t matter what culture, what language group you’re in, what religion you are. It’s a universal idea.”

Cameron, later in the interview, revealed some topics addressed in the plot of “The Way of Water” including teens attempting to fit into their community and parents seeing their children “in their different ways” as they navigate life.

He added that the problems seen in the movie don’t include “going up against some guy that’s trying to conquer the galaxy.”

“They have real problems. And I’m not dissing superhero movies,” Cameron said.

“I love ’em, they’re our modern myths and legends, they’re the Greek gods fighting. We love all of that stuff, but that’s not the movie I wanted to make.”

The comments aren’t the first time that Cameron, whose 2009 film “Avatar” is the highest-grossing film of all-time ahead of “Avengers: Endgame,” has recently weighed in on superhero movies.

The filmmaker, during an October profile in The New York Times, told the newspaper that he wanted to “do the thing that other people aren’t doing” in their films before referring to DC and Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

“When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college,” he said.

“They have relationships, but they really don’t. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don’t experience it, and I think that’s not the way to make movies.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community