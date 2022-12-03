James Cameron Weighs In On When To Pee During His Lengthy 'Avatar' Sequel

“Avatar” director James Cameron isn’t holding back on how long moviegoers should be holding it in during his three-hour-plus sequel to his 2009 sci-fi epic.

Cameron, whose previous “Avatar” movie is the highest-grossing film of all time, weighed in on the length of his upcoming movie “Avatar: The Way of Water” during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The legendary filmmaker’s previous “Avatar” movie clocked in at under three hours long, however, its sequel is set to run for three hours and 12 minutes.

The “Avatar” sequel is three minutes shorter than Cameron’s movie “Titanic,” which held the title for highest-grossing movie ever prior to the 2009 film.

Cameron, who said he would “play the epic game” with the sequel, named when he thinks moviegoers should use the bathroom during his new, over $350 million film.

“Any time they want. They can see the scene they missed when they come see it again,” Cameron said.

Cameron has previously weighed in on the length of the film in recent weeks, telling Total Film magazine that “there’s more story to service” in the sequel.

“The goal is to tell an extremely compelling story on an emotional basis,” Cameron said.

Cameron spoke out about moviegoers’ potential complaints about runtime during an interview with Empire magazine and said he didn’t want people “whining” about the sequel’s length due to binge-watching habits.

“I can almost write this part of the review. ‘The agonizingly long three-hour movie...’ It’s like, give me a fucking break,” Cameron said.