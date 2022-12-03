What's Hot

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham Shares Solemn Tribute To Late Christine McVie

Teenager Shot While Campaigning For Sen. Raphael Warnock In Georgia

Jennifer Garner's Daughter Joins Her Mom For A Visit To The White House

21 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Adam Sandler Recounts One Of His Most Beloved Movies Getting Trashed By Critics

Angry Tweeters Are Being Force-Fed Extremism In Surprise New Feeds On Elon Musk's Twitter

Caitlyn Jenner Admits Kanye West Has 'Got Challenges'

Alex Jones Files For Bankruptcy Over $1.5 Billion Lawsuits

Mississippi Golfer Arrested After Allegedly Biting Off Man's Nose During Argument

John Krasinski Shares His Daughters' Hilarious Reactions To Watching 'The Office'

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Three Ways The New Primary Calendar Could Change The Nominating Process

Entertainment
Moviesjames cameronAvatarAvatar 2

James Cameron Weighs In On When To Pee During His Lengthy 'Avatar' Sequel

"Avatar: The Way of Water," the upcoming sequel to Cameron's 2009 film, is set to run for three hours and 12 minutes.
Ben Blanchet

Avatar” director James Cameron isn’t holding back on how long moviegoers should be holding it in during his three-hour-plus sequel to his 2009 sci-fi epic.

Cameron, whose previous “Avatar” movie is the highest-grossing film of all time, weighed in on the length of his upcoming movie “Avatar: The Way of Water” during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The legendary filmmaker’s previous “Avatar” movie clocked in at under three hours long, however, its sequel is set to run for three hours and 12 minutes.

The “Avatar” sequel is three minutes shorter than Cameron’s movie “Titanic,” which held the title for highest-grossing movie ever prior to the 2009 film.

Cameron, who said he would “play the epic game” with the sequel, named when he thinks moviegoers should use the bathroom during his new, over $350 million film.

“Any time they want. They can see the scene they missed when they come see it again,” Cameron said.

Cameron has previously weighed in on the length of the film in recent weeks, telling Total Film magazine that “there’s more story to service” in the sequel.

“The goal is to tell an extremely compelling story on an emotional basis,” Cameron said.

Cameron spoke out about moviegoers’ potential complaints about runtime during an interview with Empire magazine and said he didn’t want people “whining” about the sequel’s length due to binge-watching habits.

“I can almost write this part of the review. ‘The agonizingly long three-hour movie...’ It’s like, give me a fucking break,” Cameron said.

“I’ve watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row. Here’s the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: it’s okay to get up and go pee.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community