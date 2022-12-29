What's Hot

Entertainment
Gun Violencejames cameronAvatarAvatar 2

James Cameron Cut 10 Minutes From 'Avatar 2' To Not 'Fetishize' Gun Violence

“I look back on some films that I’ve made, and I don’t know if I would want to...fetishize the gun, like I did on a couple of 'Terminator' movies," said Cameron.
Marco Margaritoff

Trends Reporter

James Cameron has directed some of the most expensive films and made box office history time and time again. While he surely had final say over the runtime of his latest, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron shortened it — so as to not “fetishize” gun violence.

“I actually cut about 10 minutes of the movie targeting gunplay action,” Cameron told Esquire Middle East in an interview published this week. “I wanted to get rid of some of the ugliness, to find a balance between light and dark. You have to have conflict, of course.”

“Violence and action are the same thing, depending how you look at it,” he continued. “This is the dilemma of every action filmmaker, and I’m known as an action filmmaker.”

The 68-year-old Oscar winner reflected on the gun-laden action movies he’s made in the past and told the magazine he doesn’t know “if I would want to fetishize the gun, like I did on a couple of ‘Terminator’ movies 30+ years ago, in our current world.”

Cameron, who moved to New Zealand in order to make his “Avatar” sequels at the Weta Workshop effects studio, said he was “happy” that the country banned assault rifles within weeks “after that horrific mosque shooting a couple of years ago.”

James Cameron isn't sure if he "would want to fetishize the gun" in his work moving forward.
James Cameron isn't sure if he "would want to fetishize the gun" in his work moving forward.
SOPA Images via Getty Images

The Christchurch mass shootings in 2019 saw a 28-year-old gunman, who had posted Islamophobic content and a white nationalist manifesto online, enter two mosques during Friday prayer, killing 51 people and injuring dozens, according to The New York Times.

“If I were to do another ‘Terminator’ film and maybe try to launch that franchise again ― which is in discussion, but nothing is decided ― I would make it much more about the AI side of it than bad robots gone crazy,” Cameron recently said on the “Smartless” podcast.

As for “The Way of Water,” the ambitious sequel has already become the third highest-grossing film of the year with a domestic $300 million take. It has reportedly also crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide — proving those excised minutes weren’t needed.

