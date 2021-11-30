Democratic political consultant James Carville cautioned Democrats against becoming involved in tit-for-tat arguments with extremist Republicans such as Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Paul Gosar (Ariz.).

“These are not quality people,” Carville told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday. “Let them dwell in their own stupidity,” he added.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Democratic strategist James Carville says Democrats ought to just ignore the abhorrent behavior and rhetoric of some Republicans such as Reps. Boebert, Gosar and Greene.



“These are not quality people... let them dwell in their own stupidity,” he said. “Don’t go there.” pic.twitter.com/mloyIBn4fp — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) November 30, 2021

Carville, who advised former President Bill Clinton, said Democrats should instead focus on promoting what they’re trying to do for their districts and the country because a “volley” with the far-right Republicans is “not the place you want to be.”

The response cannot be, “We see your crazy and we’ll raise you another crazy,” Carville continued. “The response is, ‘We’re not getting in this game.’”

Cooper asked about the danger of not responding.

Advertisement

“The danger is getting bogged down and spending 48 hours on a censure resolution,” said Carville. “These are just bad people, they are not going to change their behavior at all. And it doesn’t do you any good to engage with them.”

“Let them swim in their own slop,” he added.