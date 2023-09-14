James Carville Taunts GOP With Why He’s ‘Happy’ About Biden Inquiry

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Longtime Democratic political consultant James Carville on Wednesday explained why he was actually “happy” when House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) this week announced the opening of an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

Carville, talking to CNN’s Kaitlin Collins, predicted the Democrats on the committee investigating Biden will eat alive the Republicans leading the charge. He mocked two of those Republicans, Reps. James Comer (Ky.) and Jim Jordan (Ohio), as “borderline stupid.”

“I can’t tell you how much I want them to do this (impeachment inquiry). This is a very stupid idea,” Carville said. “I want them to hold hearings. I want to let the American public see how thin, how nonexistent their case is that the president did anything wrong.”

Carville said he wanted lawyers to “make fools” of the Republicans and argued the hearings would expose how “vapid and useless the entire endeavor is.”

Collins asked: “I don’t want to put words in your mouth, but it sounds like you’re saying impeachment could be a good thing. Is that right?”

“That is correct. You’re not putting words in my mouth,” Carville replied, later adding: “I was happy when McCarthy got out there and said that. I thought, ‘Wow, how could we get so lucky?’”

McCarthy announced the opening of an impeachment inquiry against Biden on Monday. Republicans accuse Biden of corruption in Ukraine, but a lack of evidence has prompted critics to slam the proceedings as a political witch hunt.