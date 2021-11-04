James Carville Rips Democrats Over Election Losses: Some Need ‘Woke Detox Center’

Democratic political consultant James Carville pulled no punches on Wednesday when he pointed the finger of blame for Democrats’ election losses in Virginia and beyond this week firmly at what he called “this stupid wokeness.”

Carville, appearing on PBS’ “NewsHour,” said Democrats were alienating themselves with what he’s previously described as “faculty lounge” politics.

Advertisement

It was “really having a suppressive effect” for Democrats in races nationwide,” Carville claimed.

“Some of these people need to go to a woke detox center or something,” said Carville, who advised former President Bill Clinton. “They’re expressing language people just don’t use and there’s a backlash and a frustration at that.”

Carville noted how suburbanites nationwide had this week “pulled away a little bit” from the Democrats.

“We’ve got to change this and not be about changing dictionaries, and change laws,” he told host Judy Woodruff. They were “hurting the party” and “the very people you want to help.”

Advertisement