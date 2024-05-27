PoliticsJoe Biden 2024 electionDemocrats

James Carville To Joe Biden And Democrats: 'Don't Talk About F**king Gaza'

The veteran Democratic strategist eviscerated the Biden campaign for what he called its flawed messaging.
Ron Dicker
By 

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Famed Democratic strategist James Carville exhorted President Joe Biden and his campaign to deprioritize Gaza in their talking points. (Watch the video below.)

In a rambling podcast on Saturday, the man who famously counseled former President Bill Clinton to victory in 1992 reprimanded Biden and his reelection team for what he called “shit messaging” amid some discouraging polls of young voters and voters of color.

“We keep wondering why these young people aren’t coming home to the Democrats,” Carville, 79, said on “Politicon.” “Why are Blacks not coming home to the Democrats? Because Democratic messaging is full of shit, that’s why.”

“Talk about cost of living and ‘We’re gonna help deal with this,’” Carville continued. “Don’t talk about fucking Gaza and student loans. That’s so out.”

Carville appeared to reference an April “Harvard Youth Poll” indicating that student loan debt and “Israel/Palestine” were among the issues ranked least important by voters under 30. Inflation, health care, housing and gun violence were the most important.

Carville raised eyebrows recently by claiming that “too many preachy women” were causing the Democrats to lose male voters of color.

Biden’s support among Black voters has eroded somewhat, but in a recent Pew Research poll, 77% said they will vote for Biden in his expected rematch with former President Donald Trump in November.

A Gallup poll in February indicated that Democrats’ status as the party of preference among Black voters sank by almost 20 points in the last three years.

As for young voters, the Biden campaign received alarming news recently: Biden trailed Trump by 11% among voters ages 18-34 in a CNN poll.

Fast-forward to 6:00 for Carville’s criticism of Democratic messaging:

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot