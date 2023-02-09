What's Hot

PoliticsGOPMarjorie Taylor GreeneAri Melber

James Carville Attacks GOP, Marjorie Taylor Greene As 'White Trash'

The longtime Democratic operative told MSNBC's Ari Melber "the level of white trashdom in the Republican Party is staggering."
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Democratic political consultant James Carville on Wednesday described Republican lawmakers who heckled President Joe Biden during his State of the Union speech as “white trash.”

“I tell people I have the equivalent of a PhD in white trashology and we saw real white trash on display,” Carville told MSNBC anchor Ari Melber.

Carville singled out far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for particular criticism, saying she “dresses like white trash” and should take fashion advice from serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), in a video shared by Mediaite.

“The level of white trashdom in the Republican Party is staggering,” he later added. “I mean, for somebody that has observed it for a long time like I have, I’ve never seen it manifest itself on a level that it’s manifesting itself.”

Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, Carville slammed the GOP for fielding “very low-quality candidates” and suggested the reason:

“They have a lot of stupid people that vote in their primaries. They really do. I’m not really supposed to say that but it’s obvious fact. And you know, when stupid people vote, you know who they nominate? Other stupid people.”

Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

