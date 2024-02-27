James Carville Endorses Lara Trump’s RNC Bid With A Taunting Twist

Longtime Democratic political consultant James Carville is all in for Lara Trump to become a new co-chair of the Republican National Committee.
Why? Carville thinks Lara Trump’s vow that “every single penny” will go to getting her father-in-law, Donald Trump, back into the White House will help tank the campaigns of other GOP candidates and only serve to benefit Democrats.
“Please put Lara Trump over there,” Carville told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Monday. “Please steal every dollar you can get. Every one of these Republican state parties — Michigan, Arizona, all over the country — are falling apart, fighting with each other, underfunded.”
“We have the advantage, Jen,” he added. “Press, press, press, press. Now.”
Four-times-indicted Trump has thrown his support behind daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who is married to his son Eric Trump. RNC chair Ronna McDaniel announced Monday she would leave her role in March.
Psaki, a former Biden White House press secretary, had earlier asked Carville to explain exactly how “crazy” the appointment of Lara Trump would be.
“Suppose that Biden appointed his granddaughter to be head of the DNC and instructed her to funnel all the money to Hunter Biden’s defense fund,” Carville imagined. “You think, these people want to be stolen from, that’s the long and short of it. The people that give Trump money, or the RNC money, are begging to be stolen from.”
He added, “And Trump is going to accommodate them. They are very blunt and very upfront about what they are doing. So, if people want to give Trump money, then go ahead and give it to him.”