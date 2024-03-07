James Carville Gives Evil Label To Trump-Endorsed Conspiracy Theorist

James Carville didn’t hold back Wednesday as he went after “evil” North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a conspiracy theorist who won the state’s Republican primary for governor this week.
The longtime Democratic strategist, in an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” ripped the Trump-backed Republican who said in a newly-resurfaced March 2020 clip that he’d “absolutely want to go back to the America where women couldn’t vote.”
The Republican candidate has also called on transgender women who need to use the public bathroom to “find a corner outside somewhere” or face arrest, called the civil rights movement of the 1960s “crap” and referred to school shooting survivors as “spoiled, angry, know it all CHILDREN.”
Host Ari Melber noted that Johnson has also “quoted Hitler positively” and compared gay people to maggots before Carville remarked that the candidate is “not naive.”
“He’s evil. I mean, what he said, that’s not somebody being naive. That’s insane beyond any imagination and we have to drive that home and drive it again and again and again and make people –– hold people accountable, you know?” Carville said.
“North Carolina is a populous, important state that is growing every day. And I think that we can use this. We can leverage this issue into many, many bigger things. I really do.”
Carville pointed out that former President Donald Trump recently referred to Johnson as Martin Luther King Jr. “on steroids” and called on microphones to be placed in “every Republican’s face.”
“These are some things that a nomination for a major state, a gubernatorial candidate endorsed by your presidential candidate, you back Trump. You have to back people in the corner,” he said.
