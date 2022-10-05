Dem Strategist Rips Republicans With Reason For Their ‘Very Low-Quality Candidates’

Longtime Democratic political consultant James Carville pulled no punches with his searing assessment of the GOP field of those he described as “very low-quality candidates” in the 2022 midterm elections.

“They have a lot of stupid people that vote in their primaries. They really do. I’m not really supposed to say that but it’s obvious fact. And you know, when stupid people vote, you know who they nominate? Other stupid people,” Carville said of Republicans on Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour.”

Carville’s comments came during a discussion with anchor Ayman Mohyeldin about the fresh controversy surrounding former football star and Georgia GOP U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who this week was accused of paying for an abortion for a then-girlfriend in 2009. Walker is running a staunch “pro-life” campaign.

Other Republicans running for office this November who drew Carville’s ire included Doug Mastriano, the Donald Trump-backed nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, and U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters in Arizona.

The GOP’s problem is the “very low-quality people that vote in their primaries” are “producing predictably very low-quality candidates,” Carville reiterated. “It’s evident right in front of you.”

