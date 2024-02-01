James Carville Exposes Right-Wing 'Stupidity' In Taylor Swift Conspiracy Takedown

James Carville dismissed the “stupid” right-wing frenzy over Taylor Swift after conservative figures floated the conspiracy theory that the pop superstar is an operative for the Democrats.
The long-time Democratic strategist, in an interview with CNN’s John Berman on Wednesday, reacted to clips of Fox News personalities claiming that the Biden administration is “locked dead set” on harnessing Swift’s influence ahead of the election and questioning whether she’s alienating her fans as they range in political ideologies.
“I don’t think there’s anything strategic about this,” said Carville when asked if there’s a “worse strategy” for Trump and conservatives than attacking Taylor Swift.”
“I think most of these people are sexually inadequate and they go for all this crazy stuff. And I don’t think –– and there’s nothing strategic about something that stupid. It’s just real stupidity to believe something like that.”
Carville added that Swift appears to be “really nice” and “kind of well-raised,” noting she’s distributed $100,000 bonuses to “people that work for her.”
“What’s there not to like about Ms. Swift? I have no idea. I didn’t get the memo,” he said.
“Do you think it’ll blow up in their face?” Berman asked.
“If all the stuff hadn’t blown up yet, I don’t know if their face is blown-uppable,” he said. “But it’s massively entertaining to watch people this stupid go public. Honestly, John, I can’t get enough of it. I mean, come on. You can’t be that dumb, can you?”