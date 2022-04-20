James Carville: ‘Out-And-Out Weird’ GOP Is Now The Party Of ‘Testicle Tanning’

Democratic political consultant James Carville called out the increasingly “weird” Republican Party for embracing wild conspiracy theories and other strange beliefs.

Carville pointed to recent comments made by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who warned that his party needed to put forward electable candidates or it could lose in this year’s midterm elections.

“When you have Moscow Mitch saying, ‘We need more sane people,’ that means you got a lot of really crazy people,” Carville told MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Tuesday.

“They are a weird political party,” he added. “These are people that talk about testicle tanning.”

Carville was referring to a recent Fox News special on its digital outlet, Fox Nation, in which Tucker Carlson endorsed the practice as a means of restoring testosterone. Carville said these and other beliefs show the GOP just isn’t “normal” anymore.