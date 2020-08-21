James Charles Apologizes To Lauren Conrad After Lambasting Her Beauty Brand

YouTube star James Charles apologized for criticizing Lauren Conrad and her new beauty brand after he publicly shamed the PR package he received from her that was full of empty products.

Earlier this week, the 21-year-old went on his Instagram Story to vent about a package he received from a brand he didn’t want to name.

“I just opened a PR package from a new makeup brand from somebody who has no business having a makeup brand,” he said, shielding the brand name from viewers.

The package he received included an empty liquid highlighter tube and a dry eyeliner pen, causing Charles to exclaim: “Stop making makeup brands. Stop! Stop!”

James Charles goes off on make up brand by someone who, according to James, “has no business having a makeup brand”. James shows their products and talks about how it’s inadequate. He later posted saying he calmed down. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/bzOO8eTWXA — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 20, 2020

In response, Conrad confirmed on her page for Lauren Conrad Beauty that the products Charles received were, in fact, from her brand.

After the comments section on that page were inundated with people asking about Charles’ comments, Conrad commented to clear up some confusion: “For those asking about the empty components sent to James ... let me tell you a fun story. The woman who put together the gifts (it was me) decided to fill a makeup bag full of empty samples to make sure everything would fit inside. When beauty products arrived and it was time to fill all the makeup bags she (again, me) accidentally included the bag full of empties with the others and it was sent out.”

The former star of “The Hills” then quipped: “She will be let go immediately.”

Conrad also told one commenter that when she reached out to Charles about the mishap, “he was very nice about it.”

After this exchange, Charles posted about the brand again on his Instagram Story, but with a different tune.

“Wanted to write an apology to @laurenconrad for my stories earlier ... My stories talking about the products were supposed to be funny but they just came across as nasty because I was so upset, not with her, but with other things that happened today,” he wrote, confirming that he and Conrad talked and are “both good.”

James Charles apologizes to Lauren Conrad for calling her out for the PR she sent him. James says “My stories talking about the products were supposed to be funny but they just came across nasty because I was so upset”. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Hk50BkpqsU — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 20, 2020

Charles has never shied away from being a part of his fair share of drama, having had very drawn-out and public feuds with fellow YouTube stars Tati Westbrook and Jeffree Star.

Most recently, Charles went after Alicia Keys for collaborating with e.l.f. Cosmetics on a collection. He subtweeted Keys, writing, “people who do not wear makeup should not be coming out with makeup brands but that’s just my opinion” and “people assumed I was shading my own friends or people I love which is not the case lol.” He later deleted the message and publicly apologized for the remarks.

