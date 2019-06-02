House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) is convinced that impeachment proceedings will be launched against Donald Trump, he told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday. But first, Democrats will need to take their time building their case — and public support.

When Tapper asked Clyburn on “State of the Union” if he thought the House will initiate impeachment proceedings, the congressman responded: “Yes, that’s exactly what I feel.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other House members are developing a “process by which we can efficiently move on this issue so that when we get to a vote, it would be something that she calls ironclad, I call effective,” Clyburn explained. “That is why we are trying to take our time and do this right,” he added.

The congressman said a key part of the process is to “bring the public along” on the decision. “We do believe that if we sufficiently, effectively, educate the public, then we will have done our job, and we can move on an impeachment vote, and it will stand,” he said.

Clyburn emphasized that special counsel Robert Mueller “has developed the grounds for impeachment.” It is up to the House to determine “the timing for impeachment.”

