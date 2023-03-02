White House Slams Republican’s ‘Incredibly Ugly’ Remark About Biden’s Late Son

The White House condemned Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) for his “incredibly ugly and inappropriate” remarks suggesting President Joe Biden’s late son, Beau Biden, should have been indicted when he was alive.

During Monday’s episode of the right-wing podcast “The Great America Show with Lou Dobbs,” Comer criticized U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who is currently overseeing the federal probe into Hunter Biden, for not indicting Beau Biden during a probe into illegal contributions to his father’s campaign over a decade ago.

In 2012, Weiss prosecuted Christopher Tigani, a Biden donor who “illegally contributed $72,700 to [Biden’s presidential] campaign in 2007,” and reimbursed his employees for donations made in their name.

Beau Biden, who was then Delaware’s attorney general, recused himself from the probe, and according to The Washington Post, no credible evidence was found indicating that the Bidens had prior knowledge of Tigani’s campaign fraud.

But Comer asserted on the podcast that Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46, was involved.

“This U.S. attorney … had an opportunity to go after the Bidens years ago. In fact, it was Beau Biden, the president’s other son, that was involved in some campaign donations from a person that got indicted as well,” Comer, who chairs the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, said on the podcast, the Post reported.

He continued: “But, you know, nothing ever happened. So I don’t know much about this U.S. attorney [Weiss] other than he’s had an opportunity to investigate the Bidens before and he chose not to. We all know that he’s just been silent for a long time.”

When asked about the remarks during Wednesday’s press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “It says a lot about the chairman, which is not good, by the way.”

“To make the statement that he did is incredibly ugly and inappropriate,” she added.

“Instead of House Republicans focusing on attacking the president and his family, why don’t they actually focus on what the American people put them in office to do, which is to deliver for them, which is to actually work with their colleagues … to actually put forth pieces of legislation or put forth policies that’s going to make a difference in their lives,” Jean-Pierre continued.