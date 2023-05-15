James Comer Links 'Missing' Biden Informant To 'Spy Business' In Wild Claim

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) surprised Fox News host Maria Bartiromo after a wild update on his Biden family investigation in which he claimed an informant may have gone “missing,” something he suggested was linked to “spy business.”

Comer, who alleged that the Bidens took in millions from foreign sources prior to President Joe Biden’s administration, has talked of the family’s “influence peddling” despite a lack of evidence substantiating the allegations.

Advertisement

The congressman, who has been questioned over his claims by multiple media figures including those on Fox, revealed to Bartiromo that the informant in the probe can’t be tracked down.

″We’re hopeful that the informant is still there. The whistleblower knows the informant. The whistleblower is very credible,” said Comer, who claimed that the FBI’s communication to his committee suggests “there’s been a cover up” involving the family.

He added: ″No president has ever been accused of the things that the Biden family’s been accused of.”

Bartiromo, who has previously quizzed Comer on what his “plan B” is regarding the investigation, chimed in to ask him about his remarks.

Advertisement

“Did you just say that the whistleblower or the informant is now missing?” Bartiromo asked.

“Well, we’re hopeful that we can find the informant,” he replied, “Remember these informants are kind of in the spy business so they don’t make a habit of being seen a lot or being high profile or anything like that.”

“Are there whistleblowers or informants missing right now?” Bartiromo continued.

“Nine of the ten people that we’ve identified that have very good knowledge with respect to the Bidens, they’re one of three things,” he said.