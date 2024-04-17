Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said Wednesday that he might soon reveal the “crime” that will support President Joe Biden’s impeachment, but people were skeptical that would actually happen.
Very skeptical.
During a meeting of the House Oversight Committee, which Comer chairs, the Kentucky Republican had an exchange with Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) that some news outlets called both “testy” and “spicy.”
Raskin was angry that Comer is continuing to investigate the Biden family even though he has not identified a single crime that rises to the “high crimes and misdemeanors” bar for impeachment.
“What is the crime that you want to impeach Joe Biden for and keep this nonsense going? Why? What is the crime? Tell America right now!” Raskin thundered.
Comer responded: “You’re about to find out. You’re about to find out very soon.”
Comer has made repeated claims that evidence of Biden’s crimes will be coming soon ― only to then not actually offer any.
Democratic members of the committee, such as Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), have dared Comer to call for an impeachment vote, knowing the evidence against Biden isn’t there.
Not surprisingly, many people, including members of Congress, trolled Comer over his response to Raskin.