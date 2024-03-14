Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) tried to defend Donald Trump over his handling of classified documents by basically lying about where the former president stored the boxes of material he took from the White House.
However, Comer ended up getting roasted by Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a fellow member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.
Comer lamented to conservative commentator Sean Hannity on Tuesday that Trump, who is running for president again, was being treated unfairly in the federal criminal case over the documents, which were eventually seized from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, because they were only “in one location behind a locked door.”
However, Comer’s claim was bogus, and Moskowitz helpfully came to his aid with a super-cut showing the places where boxes of classified documents were found at Mar-a-Lago. He captioned the clip: “I spy with my little eye, more than one.”
The super-cut showed that boxes of White House documents were in a variety of places, including a bathroom that was accessible to the public and in a ballroom.
Comer’s defense of Trump’s storage practices came on the same day that special counsel Robert Hur testified before the House Judiciary Committee about President Joe Biden’s retention of classified documents.
Hur’s report noted that there were major differences between the two investigations, according to The Associated Press.
For instance, Biden’s team returned the documents after they were discovered, and the president voluntarily sat for an interview and consented to searches of his homes, while Trump is accused of having aides and lawyers conceal the documents despite government requests for their return and attempting to have potentially incriminating evidence destroyed.
Moskowitz has become something of a thorn in Comer’s side during their time on the House Oversight Committee, with the Florida Democrat often mocking each attempt Comer makes to connect Biden to some kind of crime.
Last month, after the Justice Department indicted an FBI informant who was key to the GOP’s attempt to impeach Biden, Moskowitz trolled Comer by posting a GIF of the “you sit on a throne of lies” line from the holiday comedy film “Elf.”
In November, Comer called him “little Moskowitz.”
The Florida Democrat countered the childish taunt by noting that, yes, he’s short and added, “This is the first true thing Comer has said all year, it’s been hard for me to grow.”