Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) suggested Tuesday he no longer appears on “Fox & Friends” because one of its hosts, Steve Doocy, asks questions he doesn’t like about House Republicans’ investigation into the Biden family.
“I quit going on ‘Fox & Friends’ because of Doocy,” the House Oversight Committee chairman told Newsmax host Eric Bolling. “He’s the one guy on Fox that’s been very critical of the investigation.”
“At the end of the day, he’s entitled to his opinion,” he added, “but I don’t think the average viewer of Fox News agrees with Doocy one bit.”
Comer made the remarks after Bolling said he was concerned about members of the conservative media “siding with the Bidens.”
Bolling had aired a clip of Doocy pointing out on air Monday that House Republicans have “not connected the dots” between Joe Biden and foreign business deals involving his son, Hunter Biden, to substantiate their accusations of wrongdoing by the president.
Doocy has questioned the merits of the investigation multiple times on the Fox News morning show. In March, he told Comer on the program “you actually don’t have any facts” to back up allegations that Joe Biden engaged in influence peddling.
Doocy’s son, Peter Doocy, a Fox News White House correspondent known for his combative relationship with the Biden administration, said last week the Oversight Committee was pushing ahead with an impeachment inquiry even though its members have “been at this for years, and they have so far not been able to provide any concrete evidence that Joe Biden personally profited from his son Hunter’s overseas business.”
Following a yearlong investigation, House Republicans are yet to produce evidence that Joe Biden engaged in corruption during his vice presidency. Still, the House will vote Wednesday on whether to formally authorize an impeachment inquiry.