If news accounts are accurate about the facts concerning President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, he engaged in a “shocking abuse of power” and “The House has no choice but to pursue an impeachment inquiry,” former FBI Director James Comey declared Saturday.

Comey blasted Trump’s reported behavior in an interview with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace at the bipartisan Politicon political convention in Nashville, Tennessee.

Comey also said that if he was still in charge of the FBI he “might” open a criminal investigation into whether Trump engaged in bribery or quid pro quo dealings during his phone call with Ukraine’s president in which he repeatedly asked the leader to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Comey, however, was careful, not to go too far in his condemnation of Trump’s behavior. He said the public will have to wait to get all the facts.

Comey — who first learned that Trump had fired him in 2017 from a news report on TV after he refused to swear personal fealty to the president — said he’ll “withhold judgment” until “we have a chance as a country to see in public testimony to get the transparency we deserve.”

Check out his comments in the video above.

Here’s Comey’s entire interview at Politicon: