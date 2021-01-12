Ex-FBI Director James Comey's Message To Capitol Rioters

Former FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday advised supporters of President Donald Trump that they can expect a knock on their door from authorities if they participated in last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017, said on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert that anyone who participated in Wednesday’s riot should turn themselves in, even if they’ve not yet been named by authorities.

″If you went up those stairs ― not even into the building ― if you went up those stairs you committed a crime. If you participated in assaults on police officers, if you went inside the building, any of that, you are going to be found,” Comey said.

In a press conference Tuesday, the FBI and Justice Department announced that hundreds of cases would be brought against insurrectionists, whose actions led to the deaths of five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

Michael Sherwin, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said the range of criminal conduct was “unmatched” by anything he’d seen at the FBI or Justice Department. More than 160 case files have been opened, and 70 people have been charged so far, he said.

“We’re looking at everything from simple trespass, to theft of mail, to theft of digital devices inside the Capitol, to assault on local officers, federal officers both outside and inside the Capitol, to the theft of potential national security information, to felony murder,” he said.

Comey was leading the investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential election before he was abruptly fired in May 2017. He has since been a vocal critic of the Trump administration.