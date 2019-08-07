Audience members got feisty in a staged Q&A with James Corden on “The Late Late Show” Tuesday.

The host set up the bit by inviting the crowd to ask him real questions about himself and the show ― but the proceedings turned tense when a few planted guests did over-the-top and downright-bad impersonations of the British host.

It was all a lark, of course, but Corden has a way of making moments like these very funny ― even when the object of mockery is himself.

Watch the comedy above.