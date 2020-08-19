James Corden Has A Problem With Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist

Former President Barack Obama released his summer music playlist on Monday.

And “The Late Late Show” host James Corden has a problem with it.

Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer—including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/2ZFwdN46jR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 17, 2020

“I don’t believe this is his playlist. Yeah, yeah, I said it,” Corden explained Tuesday as he broke down why he didn’t buy some of the included tracks.

“I believe Sheryl Crow, I believe Childish Gambino. I just don’t believe that Barack Obama is driving round listening to” the remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” which features Beyoncé, said Corden.

“He’s 59 years old,” he continued of Obama. “If you had an uncle who picked you up from the airport and you got in and he was listening to that and knew all the words, you’d be like ‘uncle Roger, this is really weird.’”

“I think this is just Barack Obama just thinking ‘aw, this is cool’ and this is what he should do,” Corden added. “And I get it. If I got asked to do a Spotify playlist, I wouldn’t give them my actual playlist. I’m not going to give them Act One of ‘Little Shop of Horrors.’”

Check out the segment here:

