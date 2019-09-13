James Corden Torches Bill Maher For Fat-Shaming Segment

ENTERTAINMENT

"The Late Late Show" host hilariously did some shaming of his own to rebut the "Real Time" comedian.

Fat chance that James Corden was going to let Bill Maher off the hook for his remarks about obesity.

“The Late Late Show” host launched a funny counter-attack on Thursday with serious impact. (See it above.)

Maher, who hosts his own talk show on HBO, “Real Time with Bill Maher,” last week did a bit on obesity in which he joked: “Fat isn’t a birth defect. Nobody comes out of the womb needing to buy two seats on the airplane.” He added: “Fat-shaming doesn’t need to end. It needs to make a comeback.”

Corden summarized his own weight problems and fired back: “We’re not all as lucky as Bill Maher. We don’t all have a sense of superiority that burns 35,000 calories a day.”

Corden reminded his talk show rival that fat-shaming doesn’t help anyone and is merely bullying. He showed another clip of Maher mocking the overweight, in which the HBO host sniped: “It’s not just about being able to see a doctor. It’s also about being able to see your dick.”

Peering into the camera, Corden deadpanned: “Believe me, I can see a dick.”

“The Late Late Show” personality concluded: “In the meantime, Bill, while you’re encouraging people to think about what goes into their mouths, just think a little harder about what comes out of yours.”

Watch the full takedown above.

