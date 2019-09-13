James Corden Torches Bill Maher For Fat-Shaming Segment

Fat chance that James Corden was going to let Bill Maher off the hook for his remarks about obesity.

“The Late Late Show” host launched a funny counter-attack on Thursday with serious impact. (See it above.)

Maher, who hosts his own talk show on HBO, “Real Time with Bill Maher,” last week did a bit on obesity in which he joked: “Fat isn’t a birth defect. Nobody comes out of the womb needing to buy two seats on the airplane.” He added: “Fat-shaming doesn’t need to end. It needs to make a comeback.”

Corden summarized his own weight problems and fired back: “We’re not all as lucky as Bill Maher. We don’t all have a sense of superiority that burns 35,000 calories a day.”

Corden reminded his talk show rival that fat-shaming doesn’t help anyone and is merely bullying. He showed another clip of Maher mocking the overweight, in which the HBO host sniped: “It’s not just about being able to see a doctor. It’s also about being able to see your dick.”

Peering into the camera, Corden deadpanned: “Believe me, I can see a dick.”

“The Late Late Show” personality concluded: “In the meantime, Bill, while you’re encouraging people to think about what goes into their mouths, just think a little harder about what comes out of yours.”

Watch the full takedown above.