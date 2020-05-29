James Corden Confirms He's Putting The Brakes On 'Carpool Karaoke'

James Corden doesn’t need a lot of help getting to work these days.

Like the rest of late night TV, “The Late Late Show” host has been doing shows from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, which doesn’t really lend itself well to his hit viral segment “Carpool Karaoke.”

In a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Corden confirmed he’s not getting in a car with celebrities for singalongs anytime soon.

“You have ‘Carpool Karaoke’ and that seems like that’s gonna be a long time away, right?” DeGeneres asked Corden.

“I think it’ll be a while before we’re singing in a car with anybody. Yes. So yeah, we can’t really think of a remote way to do it. It really does rely on two people being in close proximity,” he said.

Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” had humble beginnings. But after Mariah Carey joined him for an automotive singalong, the guest lineup has become a who’s who of the music industry and beyond. Carpoolers have included everyone from Ed Sheeran and BTS to Adele and Michelle Obama. The series spawned its own Apple TV spinoff and has become popular enough to be caught up in a behind-the-scenes car-troversy.

But for all those who are pining to see their favorite stars singing along to their own songs, Corden has some encouraging words. “The Late Late Show” host said whenever he feels spikes of anxiety, he focuses on the moment when things will become safe again.

“Whenever I find myself getting like that, I just start to think about the day, whenever that may be, when it is safe, and it is safe to go out again, and it’s safe for you to go out and dance around your audience, and it’s safe for me to get in a car with someone ― I think it’s going to be the greatest boom of joy we’ve ever experienced,” Corden said.