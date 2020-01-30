James Corden on Wednesday issued a tongue-in-cheek response to the towing controversy that engulfed his “Carpool Karaoke” segment last week.

Fans of “The Late Late Show” freaked out after video showed Corden filming an upcoming edition of the bit with Justin Bieber, in which their car was being towed by a truck.

Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving! pic.twitter.com/bkP9moGJmu — Zoli ⚡️ (@zolihonig) January 23, 2020

Corden lightheartedly dubbed the “very, very serious allegations” that he doesn’t drive the car as “fake news,” before acknowledging “this looks bad.”

“But I just want to say, right now, that I always drive the car unless we’re doing something where we think it might not be safe, like a dance routine or a costume change or if I’m drunk,” he deadpanned, later joking, “I’m just shocked I’ve done something that upset people more than ‘Cats.’”

Corden promised that “95% of the time I really am endangering the lives of the world’s biggest pop stars” but encouraged his viewers to understand “this is a TV show, not everything is real. Our show doesn’t tape after midnight, we tape at 5 p.m. and pretend that’s it late.”

“And I hate to be the bearer of even more bad news, but while we’re getting things out in the open, I don’t actually need them to help me get to work, right? Often, I’m at work already,” he added.

Corden also revealed how he’s “never once in the history of doing that bit ever used the carpool lane, there’s not even carpool lane on my way to work” before naming the five times he’s used a tow for the segment.

Check out the clip here: