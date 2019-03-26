James Corden Finds Good News -- And Bad News -- In The Mueller Report

For James Corden, the Robert Mueller report on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election was a case of good news and bad news.

The bad news, the host of “The Late Late Show” said Monday, was the special counsel concluded that President Donald Trump did not collude with Russia.

“This completely wrecks my bracket!” Corden said. “I had Donald Trump going all the way to impeachment.”

The good news, he said, was that Hollywood will inevitably make a movie about the investigation and he knows who should portray Attorney General William Barr:

The Late Late Show