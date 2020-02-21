James Corden shunned eating cod sperm to tell pop star Justin Bieber how much he regrets starring in the movie “Cats.”

But, as it turns out, “The Late Late Show” host has few misgivings about his role in the much-maligned movie.

“Well, here’s the thing, I had the loveliest time making that film,” Corden told Bieber during the “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” segment on Thursday’s episode of his show.

“It took me six days and I loved every single second of it,” Corden continued. “So I think you’ve got to be careful not to decide, you’ve got to decide things on your own personal experience and I had a really great time.”

Corden said he actually didn’t regret “doing it all because I decided to it in the same way that I’ve decided to do many things, some have worked, some haven’t.”

“So I’m going to put it at a solid 5,” he added, before changing his mind to “4.5” out of 10.

Check out the clip here:

Elsewhere in the segment, Bieber ranked his wife Hailey’s friends while Corden opted to eat cow tongue instead of doing the same about his late-night rivals.

In October, Corden chose to chow down on a fisheye over telling Demi Moore which of his “Cats” co-stars was the worst at acting.