James Corden Savagely Shreds 'Cats' At Oscars With Co-Star Rebel Wilson

Talk show host James Corden scratched hard at “Cats” again ― and on the biggest stage yet. (See the clip above.)

Corden, who played Bustopher Jones in the reviled film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, strutted onto the Oscars stage Sunday with co-star Rebel Wilson in makeshift “Cats” costumes to present the Best Visual Effects award. (“1917” won.)

“As cast members of the motion picture ‘Cats,’ nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects,” Corden and Wilson cracked together.

In addition to being an all-around critical failure and box office dud, the Tom Hooper-directed movie was dissed for its CGI.

Corden told “Entertainment Tonight” that he presented his idea for the gag to the Academy and got the go-ahead. “It’s all fun and games,” he said, as seen below.

Corden has been catty about the box office bomb. As the reviews emerged in December, he told a radio show, “I’ve heard it’s terrible ... “I’ll catch it one day, I imagine.”

Last month, in addressing a mini-controversy about using a tow on occasion in his “Carpool Karaoke,” “The Late Late Show” host quipped: “I’m just shocked I’ve done something that upset people more than ‘Cats.’”

Meow, James!