'Cats' Star James Corden On The Film: 'I've Heard It's Terrible'

James Corden didn’t turn tail on the bad reviews for his new movie “Cats.”
The film version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical has been deemed a “cat-tastrophe” by some outlets. HuffPost called it a “growling nightmare.” Corden plays Bustopher Jones in the movie.
“I’ve heard it’s terrible,” Corden said on Zoe Ball’s BBC 2 radio show Monday.
Corden, host of “The Late Late Show,” said he had yet to see the film. “I’ll catch it one day, I imagine,” he said.
To which Ball replied, “We’ll let you know what it’s like, James.”
Corden was a guest on the broadcast to tout his “Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special” ― but the movie had to come up at some point.
“Has anyone seen ‘Cats’?” Ball asked to laughter, raising the subject.
