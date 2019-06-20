James Corden's Crosswalk 'Les Miserables' In Paris Is Revolutionary

Let no one question James Corden’s commitment to his craft. Mounting a “Crosswalk the Musical” version of “Les Miserables” ― in Paris, no less ― for “The Late Late Show” Wednesday, the host took on the role of the tragic prostitute Fantine.

He brilliantly sang “I Dreamed a Dream” and stopped traffic in the hair-chopping scene.

The man is a true thespian who must be the character. So he also engaged in Fantine’s trade, soliciting commuters at a Paris subway entrance.

What an artist.

Watch “Les Miserables” above and say oui to a production bold enough to replace swords with baguettes.