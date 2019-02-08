Comedy

James Corden's Dad At Super Bowl Was Way Better Than The Game

Watch Malcolm Corden kick a field goal and get licked on the head by Paul Rudd in a hilarious run of adventures.
Ron Dicker

Meet the true Super Bowl MVP’s ― as in Most Valuable Parents.

James Corden’s father Malcolm and mom Margaret traveled to Atlanta for last Sunday’s Super Bowl, and they tackled this most-American experience like pros.

The British “Late Late Show” host occasionally invites his parents and sisters to attend big events for a spot of family fun.

While neither the victorious New England Patriots nor the Los Angeles Rams entertained audiences during the game, Corden’s mum and dad excelled outside of it.

A few highlights to look out for in the very funny clip above: Malcolm trying to kick a field goal and getting a friendly lick on the head by actor Paul Rudd.

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

