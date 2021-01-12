James Corden thinks President Donald Trump may have inadvertently just fulfilled his 2016 campaign pledge to make America great again.

On Monday, “The Late Late Show” host riffed on the president’s announcement that he will not attend the inauguration of his successor, President-elect Joe Biden, and Twitter’s decision to permanently ban Trump from the platform over his incitement of the U.S. Capitol riot.

“Ironically, the fact that Trump isn’t going to the inauguration and can’t live tweet about it in its own way does make America great again,” cracked Corden.

Check out Corden’s full monologue here: