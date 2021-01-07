ENTERTAINMENT

James Corden Offers Message Of Hope Following ‘Dark’ Day In U.S. History

America has been “hijacked by a lunatic and his crazy army for the last four years, but that’s about to end,” said “The Late Late Show” host.

James Corden predicts “better times ahead” for the United States.

On Wednesday, “The Late Late Show” host reflected on the storming of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters who’d been egged on by President Donald Trump himself.

Corden lamented the “crazy, sad day” that will “go down as a dark one in the long history of America.”

But he also issued a message of hope for a post-Trump America.

The country has been “hijacked by a lunatic and his crazy army for the last four years, but that’s about to end,” Corden noted.

In just two weeks, he reminded viewers, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in “on those same steps where that mob fought and pushed past police.”

Check out Corden’s full monologue here:

RELATED...

testPromoTitleReplace testPromoDekReplace Join HuffPost Today! No thanks.
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump James Corden