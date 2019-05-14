Warning: spoilers for “Game of Thrones” below.

On Monday, the host of “The Late Late Show” noted how Trump “increased tariffs on Chinese goods last Friday, China retaliated today by announcing that they will do the same on American-made goods.”

“Now, I don’t like this,” Corden said, before making a “Thrones”-themed prediction:

“I feel like this trade war is going to end with Trump riding on the back of a dragon, torching the entire economy.”

It was a reference to Sunday’s fifth episode of the final season of HBO’s epic fantasy drama, during which Daenerys Targaryen (played by British actress Emilia Clarke) torched the people of King’s Landing.

“You laugh, but it could,” Corden claimed.

“Now, it’s unclear how long this trade war may last,” he continued. “Just to be on the safe side, Trump has already gotten a note from his doctor so that he can get out of it.”

