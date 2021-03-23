James Corden Mocks Trump’s Social Media Platform Plans With A Zuckerberg Makeover

James Corden on Monday mocked former President Donald Trump for “trying to develop a new persona as a tech mogul” with his reported plan to create his own social media platform.

“The Late Late Show” host showed a picture of Trump ― who was booted from Twitter and other social media for inciting the U.S. Capitol riot ― morphed with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

“The worst part in all of this is he’s already got Mark Zuckerberg’s haircut,” Corden cracked.

