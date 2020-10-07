James Corden opened Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show” with a musical dig at President Donald Trump.

The British host called out Trump’s coronavirus pandemic failings — and the president’s ongoing downplaying of COVID-19, even after being hospitalized for three days with the disease — with a reworked version of Beatle Paul McCartney’s 1970 hit “Maybe I’m Amazed.”

Corden also slammed Trump’s disregard for science and his suggestion the coronavirus could be treated by injecting disinfectant with his song, titled “Maybe I’m Immune.”

Check out Corden’s parody here:

Compare it to McCartney’s original version here: