James Corden Spots Donald Trump's Big Pumpkin Problem

The president signed a pumpkin and "The Late Late Show" host had questions.

James Corden pointed out the problem with President Donald Trump’s pumpkin-signing technique.

Trump autographed a pumpkin while campaigning at an orchard in Maine on Sunday.

Corden on Monday first wanted to know why anyone would sign a pumpkin at all. “The Late Late Show” host then asked: “Who signs a pumpkin horizontally?”

President Donald Trump signed a pumpkin during a visit to an orchard in Maine on Sunday.
Corden also suggested why Vice President Mike Pence wasn’t in attendance. 

Check out the video here:

