James Corden, the British host of “The Late Late Show,” on Wednesday offered up a critical take on President Donald Trump’s three-day state visit to his home country.

Corden, appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” said he was sure “a very vocal, sort of far-right group of people” thought Trump’s controversial visit (which included a state banquet with Queen Elizabeth) was “absolutely right.”

“And then there’s probably all the people that I know and all the people, all of the people that I like and respect, are like, ‘What?’ What are you doing here?’” he added.

Corden also poked fun at Trump for chiming in on the United Kingdom’s struggle to implement the 2016 Brexit referendum vote to leave the European Union.

’I’m like, ‘What is he?’ Up until yesterday, he thought Brexit was the most important meal of the day,′ Corden joked. “It’s crazy. It’s madness, all of it.”

Check out the interview here: