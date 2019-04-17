James Corden dissected one of President Donald Trump’s latest tweets attacking special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation on Tuesday night.

And the host of “The Late Late Show” suggests that it could be a sign that “our little boy’s growing up.” “You have to admit, he’s calmer,” joked Corden, as he picked apart this Trump post:

No Collusion - No Obstruction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2019

Corden noted how Trump had “tweeted those exact same words hundreds of times” but this time didn’t use all-caps.

Trump also only used one exclamation mark in the tweet.

Corden later proposed a “collusion reveal party” on Thursday, when a redacted version of Mueller’s report will be made public.

Check out the clip here: