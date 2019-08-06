James Corden Airs Heartbreaking Supercut Of His Past Mass Shooting Tributes

On Monday night, James Corden used his past monologues on mass shootings to make a sobering point about the weekend’s latest massacres in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

The host of “The Late Late Show” aired a montage of old clips, dating back to 2015, of himself paying tribute to victims and calling for lawmakers to implement gun law reform.

“Since we started this show, almost four-and-a-half years ago, there have been 1,601 mass shootings, 1,820 deaths and 6,890 people wounded in those incidents in America,” Corden later noted.

“Until we really confront this issue and have politicians with the moral courage to face the gun epidemic, the only thing that’s going to change is the location of the next mass shooting and the number of casualties,” he added.

Check out the segment here: