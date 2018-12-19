James Corden, Emily Blunt And Lin-Manuel Miranda Run (And We Mean Run) Through 22 Musicals

It’s hardly a secret that James Corden, host of “The Late Late Show,” has boundless love for musicals. So with the stars of “Mary Poppins Returns” – Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda – as guests on Tuesday, a musical number was obvious.

What wasn’t so obvious was how they would jam 22 musicals – complete with costume changes – into a 12-minute lollapalooza.

Miranda showed the greatest range, portraying a dog, a tree and even the wind in addition to Gene Kelly. Blunt had the most wig changes. And Corden was, well, Corden.

Blunt and Corden reprised their song “It Takes Two” from “Into the Woods.” And Miranda sneaked in a reference to “Hamilton,” the Broadway musical he wrote and starred in.