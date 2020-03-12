Emily Blunt And James Corden Electric-Shock Each Other For No Good Reason

Host James Corden and actor Emily Blunt played a trivia game Wednesday about their friendship that served mostly as an excuse to shock each other with electric buzzers.

Wrong answers got them zapped, and there were a few of those on “The Late Late Show.” But thankfully for Blunt, who stars in the upcoming “A Quiet Place Part II,” she didn’t stay quiet when asked by fellow guest Sam Heughan what Corden’s middle name is.