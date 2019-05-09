James Corden Demonstrates How Easily Fox News Can Spin Any Headline

James Corden on Wednesday highlighted how some Fox News personalities put a certain spin on political news.

“The Late Late Show” host cited as just one piece of evidence how “Fox & Friends” anchors twisted a New York Times report that President Donald Trump racked up almost $1.2 billion in business losses in the late 1980s and early 1990s. One co-host said the losses were “pretty impressive.” Another marveled at how Trump was a “bold businessman.”

It was “a truly insane spin” on the story, Corden noted.

Corden then debuted a game called “OutFoxed,” in which he predicted how hosts at the widely watched conservative network would handle other news headlines.