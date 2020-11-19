James Corden Savagely Rewrites Headlines For Fox News

While Fox News recently drew the ire of Donald Trump for calling Joe Biden’s election victory, the right-wing channel has generally been friendly territory for the lame-duck president and other conservatives.
“The Late Late Show” host James Corden on Wednesday poked fun at the network’s reactionary slant, translating headlines from other publications, including HuffPost, into more Fox-like headlines:
