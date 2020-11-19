ENTERTAINMENT

James Corden Savagely Rewrites Headlines For Fox News

"The Late Late Show" host gleefully cracked wise on the right-wing channel.

While Fox News recently drew the ire of Donald Trump for calling Joe Biden’s election victory, the right-wing channel has generally been friendly territory for the lame-duck president and other conservatives.

The Late Late Show” host James Corden on Wednesday poked fun at the network’s reactionary slant, translating headlines from other publications, including HuffPost, into more Fox-like headlines:

