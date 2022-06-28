James Corden Visits Joe Biden And Makes Himself A Little Too Much At Home

The Oval Office will never be the same. (Watch the video below.)

James Corden visited President Joe Biden at work in a preview Monday of a longer segment to come.

“The Late Late Show” host made an auspicious entrance by delivering an edible arrangement to the commander in chief. “This is both a snack and a gift,” he told the president, who didn’t seem thrilled.

Corden then tried to add a few of his own touches to the place, covering a bust of Harry Truman with a photo of him and Harry Styles.

Advertisement

Biden, playfully summoning a curmudgeonly side, appeared to veto the idea.

“You’re covering up Harry Truman,” he groused.

“Well, cover one Harry with another Harry,” Corden replied. “That’s what I’m saying. I just think it brightens the place up, ya know.”