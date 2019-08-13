James Corden And Josh Gad Blow Their Chances In Summer Blockbusters

James Corden and his “Late Late Show” guest Josh Gad (“The Angry Birds Movie 2”) wondered Monday why two incredibly talented, “hot guys” like them had never worked together on a movie. Then fate intervened (at least in their imagination), giving them shots at “Hobbs & Shaw” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
And that’s when reality hit.
Watch the bit above as the two hilariously stumble in their quest for that Leonardo DiCaprio/Brad Pitt and Jason Statham/Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson synchronicity in the two films.
