James Corden And Josh Gad Blow Their Chances In Summer Blockbusters

The two clearly couldn't cut it in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and "Hobbs & Shaw."

James Corden and his “Late Late Show” guest Josh Gad (“The Angry Birds Movie 2”) wondered Monday why two incredibly talented, “hot guys” like them had never worked together on a movie. Then fate intervened (at least in their imagination), giving them shots at “Hobbs & Shaw” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

And that’s when reality hit.

Watch the bit above as the two hilariously stumble in their quest for that Leonardo DiCaprio/Brad Pitt and Jason Statham/Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson synchronicity in the two films.

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
